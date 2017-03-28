Why Bank of America Corp (BAC) Is Becoming a Tech Stock

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) has realized that, today, the cost of gathering deposits and handling routine transactions isn’t primarily salaries and benefits, but technology.

Source: Shutterstock

Even during the past decade, banks gathered deposits by having a lot of branches or “stores” staffed by people.

As I helped a friend gather emergency cash yesterday, I saw how this has changed. No one went in the “branch” bank I visited. Instead they walked up, or drove up, to four ATM machines. There were some drive-up windows at the suburban Atlanta location we visited, but they went unused.

Bank of America’s understanding of tech’s role would seem to be its chief advantage, alongside JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ), in dominating consumer banking. The bank’s latest branches don’t have any employees at all.

I have written that this helps make BAC stock a safety play. But is it, really? I bank with Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW ). I could use all the Bank of America ATM machines, free, the charge being refunded to me every month. The credit union we had used started charging for accounts that allowed you to use a teller. When we ran out of paper checks recently, I realized we didn’t need them.

The process of consumer banking has changed in this decade. And while Bank of America has worked hard to stay on top of it, with 100,000 people now working on or operating its technology platforms, the extent to which its investments play to its advantage — and to the advantage of its investors — remains unclear.

Banking vs. Moore’s Law

A bank ATM machine costs about $10,000 for a merchant to set up, plus the cost of real estate, with operating costs of just a few hundred dollars per month. This is dirt-cheap compared to the cost of hiring tellers and staffing bank branches.

New machines can take Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Apple Pay and other phone-based payment systems using near-field communications. Checks are read directly by the machine, and no longer go into envelopes. The latest machines can take loan payments, cash checks and split deposits among accounts.

While there are risks to running ATMs — from skimmers that read cards to thieves who will cut into the machine for the cash or just take the whole thing — these costs are manageable.

Now, even ATMs are quickly being replaced. Once a bank’s full functions are on your phone, you don’t even go to the ATM. I began depositing my checks through my phone last year, and no longer even visit my Schwab branch.

Next Page