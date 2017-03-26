Why Deere & Company (DE) Is Better Than Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

In the sector, two heavyweights that hog the limelight are Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE ) with market capitalizations of $54.21 billion and $33.5 billion, respectively. Caterpillar is the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment and also dabbles in agricultural equipment. It falls under the Zacks categorized Manufacturing-Construction and Mining sub industry which is currently carrying a Rank of #59 (out of 265 industries we cover), being in the top 23%.

The Industrial Products sector, is currently positively placed at 3 out of a total 16 sectors we cover (top 19%). Last year, the industrial machinery sector was one of the most adversely impacted industries in the U.S, reeling from the uncertainties in the global arena.

This scenario can primarily be attributed to weak commodity prices, reduced investment in the energy sector as an aftermath of lower oil prices, poor economic conditions in some developed and developing nations, and Brexit. However, sentiment steadily improved thereafter, particularly following the victory of Donald Trump as investors anticipate his plans of big spending in infrastructure, and easing regulations for oil and coal exploration to help boost the industry.

The sector delivered a 6.7% increase in earnings in the fourth quarter. As per our projections, the sector will log a growth of 5.4% in first-quarter 2017. In the quarters ahead, governmental policies encouraging better trade relations, increase in infrastructural investments, job creation and high consumer-end demand will sustain growth for industrial machinery stocks. Until such improvements materialize, stocks with high investment rankings might interest investors seeking exposure in the machinery industry.

Deere is the one world’s foremost producers of agricultural equipment as well as a leading manufacturer of construction, forestry, and commercial and consumer equipment. It falls under the Zacks Categorized Manufacturing-Farm Equipment sub industry which is currently carrying a Rank of #105 (out of 265 industries we cover), being in the top 41%.

Investors keen on this sector would be inquisitive about which one has the more attractive prospects. Let’s look more closely at how Caterpillar and Deere fare on some key metrics to see which stock deserves to be a part of your portfolio.

Stock Performance



DE has gained 36.5% in the past year, outperforming CAT’s gain of 22.5% in the same time frame. While Deere has outpaced the Zacks categorized Machinery industry’s gain of 24.9%, Caterpillar has lagged the same. However, both have performed better than the Industrial Product sector’s rise of 19.8%.

Valuation



From a valuation perspective, the Caterpillar stock, which is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 26.81, is more expensive than the Deere stock which is trading a multiple of 23.71. Caterpillar is also expensive when compared with the industry multiple of 24.28, while the Deere Stock is cheaper.

Zacks Rank

CAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). While, DE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-Term Growth Expectations

In terms of long-term earnings growth expectations, Caterpillar scores above Deere with a projection of 9.50% compared with the latter’s 7.58%.

Dividend Yield

For income investors, Caterpillar has a higher dividend yield (3.33%) than Deere (2.19%).

Earnings Beat

Despite weak demand, both the companies have managed to beat estimates of late owing to cost cutting efforts. Caterpillar beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three the trailing four quarters, while coming in line in one quarter, with average earnings beat of 13.65%. Deere also has an impressive track record, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 60.50%.

Next Page