Why I Haven’t Bought Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Yet

Another day, another stock I got wrong … at least so far. I’m not a proponent of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), and I’m not going to jump on the bandwagon yet. Admittedly, this is a tough road to traverse. As long as the trend holds, BABA stock is looking at a 6%-plus return for March.

Year-to-date, Alibaba stock looks far more impressive, gaining 25%. By means of comparison, the benchmark for Chinese stocks iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA: FXI ) is up less than 12%.

Furthermore, BABA has taken advantage of the so-called “Trump rally” while it has faded for others. For example, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) has gained only 5% this year. Beyond the recent technical performance, plenty of positive fundamentals support the bullish argument for BABA stock.

BABA Stock Has Tremendous Potential

Primarily, Alibaba is a direct play on the behemoth that is the Chinese economic dragon. At a population size of nearly 1.4 billion, only India at 1.34 billion is anywhere close. When stacked against other countries, that would mean 18.5% of the planet is Chinese. Several companies dream of getting an 18.5% market share of the U.S. population, which is comparatively small at 326 million. Thus, exposure to Alibaba stock immediately puts you on a higher playing field.

As InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth has pointed out, no company dominates the Chinese sector like Alibaba. Last year, Chinese e-commerce sales totaled $900 billion. This represented 18% of all retail sales, whereas in the U.S., online purchases account for only 12% of total retail. And to top it off, BABA has attained “80% market share of Chinese e-commerce.” So the recent rally in BABA stock is well-justified against the fundamentals.

By sheer force of numbers, China has the largest number of internet users at 721.4 million. The comparative statistics aren’t even close. India only has 462 million internet users, or a 36% step-down from China.

Another factor to consider is the internet’s penetration rate against the total population. For example, the U.S. and Japan have a combined average penetration of nearly 90%. On one hand, this indicates that most Americans and Japanese are educated and tech-savvy. On the other hand, their potential is largely tapped out. You’re not going to find too many people from these countries that have never used the internet.

In sharp contrast, China’s internet penetration rate is only slightly more than 52%. For BABA stock, that represents ample growth opportunities. Unfortunately, its American counterpart Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is stuck in a mature market.

