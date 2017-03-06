A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Clorox Co ( CLX ), and CLX shares have added about 13.9% in that time frame, outperforming the market .

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to the stock’s next earnings release, or is it due for a pullback?

Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let’s take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Clorox Amends FY17 View on Robust Q2 Earnings & Sales

Clorox released solid second-quarter fiscal 2017 results, Quarterly earnings from continuing operations of $1.25 per share jumped 9.6% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22. Results gained from solid sales and cost savings that were offset by currency headwinds, and higher manufacturing and logistics expenses.

Further, the bottom line excludes a non-cash charge of 11 cents per share related to the impairing of some assets of the Aplicare skin antisepsis business within the Cleaning segment, which was recorded under Other Expense. Including this charge, the company reported earnings per share of $1.14, flat with the prior-year quarter.

Net sales of $1,406 million advanced nearly 4.5% year over year, marginally surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,405 million.

Notably, this marked the company’s fourth consecutive sales beat.

During the quarter, gains from 8% volume growth, higher pricing at the International business and benefits from RenewLife (acquired in May 2016) were somewhat negated by unfavorable mix and slightly less than 2 points impact from unfavorable currency effects. On a currency-neutral basis, revenues increased 6% in the reported quarter.

Clorox’s gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 44.7% in the quarter, driven by gains from efficient cost savings and improved international pricing partly negated by increase in manufacturing and logistics expenses.

Clorox’s Revenue by Segment Breakdown:

Sales in the Cleaning segment improved 3% to $469 million, with a 10% rise in volumes. Volumes mainly gained from the strength in Home Care, particularly Clorox disinfecting wipes, along with strong volumes at the Professional Products’ cleaning brands.

Household sales grew 12% to $421 million, with volumes rising 11%. Volumes were mainly aided by the RenewLife acquisition and increased shipments at Charcoal, along with strong volumes at Glad premium trash bags.

Sales at the Lifestyle segment rose 4% to $260 million, on the back of 5% advancement in volumes, which in turn benefited from growth witnessed in Natural Personal Care owing to innovation in Burt’s Bees lip care and color products.

In the International business segment, sales dipped 2% to $256 million, reflecting the negative impact of currency. On a currency-neutral basis, sales jumped 8% year over year. Volumes at the segment improved 2%, mainly driven by gains in Canada (including benefits from Renew Life’s buyout), partly neutralized by weakness noted in some Latin American nations like Argentina.

Now let’s dig into some more detail…

