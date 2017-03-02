Here’s Why Everyone Is Buying Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock Today

Through the end of February, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ) stock had gained 36% in 12 months — not too bad for a brick-and-mortar electronics retailer many thought would be pushed aside years ago by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Source: Austin Kirk via Flickr

On the first day of March, though, Best Buy reported the results for its holiday quarter and investors took their profits and headed for the hills.

In one day, BBY stock shed nearly 5%, sending it into the red year-to-date. Today, Best Buy stock is up north of 6%. Interesting!

BBY Stock Earnings

What had Best Buy stock investors shook? For starters, same-store sales — a key metric in retail measuring revenue at stores that have been open at least a year — dropped 0.7% year-over-year, while the consensus was for an increase of 0.5%. And that drop was on top of a nearly 2% decline in same-store sales for the year prior.

The overall top line also shrunk and missed analyst expectations. CEO Hubert Joly, who has been credited for re-energizing the retail chain, blamed the sales struggles largely on weak demand for gaming consoles and mobile phones.

The good news is that Joly’s management skills once again shone — and not despite, but instead because of the top-line struggles. Best Buy earned $1.95 per share, good enough for 27% year-over-year growth and good enough to blow Wall Street’s consensus of $1.67 out of the water.

In the report, BBY attributed its earnings growth to “a disciplined promotional strategy, continued optimization of merchandise margins and strong expense management.” Indeed, the domestic GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit rate was 22.3% — nearly a percentage point better than the year prior.

I’ve felt unsure about the recovery prospects of BBY stock in the past, but actually feel reassured by the wide earnings beat despite weak sales. This is especially true since, as Consumer Edge Research retail analyst David Schick summarized nicely: “We think lackluster mobile, some product outages, and worse gaming (in a quarter that matters) are the forces at work, not a sudden shift to a less relevant BBY.”

Next Page