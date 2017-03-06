Why Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stock Falling Amid High Copper?

The whole point of buying a miner, such as Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ), is to gain leverage to underlying commodity prices. Imagine (in an overly simplistic hypothetical) a mine owned by FCX that mines copper at a cost of $2 per pound. An investor bullish on copper can buy a futures contract at $2.20 a pound — or buy FCX stock. If copper rises 10% to $2.42, the futures contract should rise 10%. In contrast, the earnings attributable to FCX stock increase 110% as profits increase from 20 cents per pound to 42 cents per pound.

Again, this is simplistic, but the broader point holds: Mining shares such as FCX stock should outperform when the underlying metal rises. The risk, of course, is that copper falls — in the same scenario, a 10% decline in the price of copper wipes out Freeport profits.

The problem for Freeport-McMoRan, and the mining sector as a whole, is that miners have done an awful job of driving that leverage and creating shareholder returns. FCX stock has offered basically zero appreciation for over two decades now. Only a now-paused dividend provided any return, which still totals less than 1 percent a year.

The responsibility for those low returns is on FCX, not its markets. The company entered the oil & gas business in 2013, just ahead of the U.S. shale oil bust. Execution has been spotty at best, and labor issues have beset the company.

Recent performance is a microcosm of those problems. Copper is near a 20-month high, but FCX stock is dropping. And the recent problems provide further evidence that FCX, in particular, is not the way to play higher copper.

Too Many Errors To Buy FCX Stock

Freeport-McMoRan still is dealing with the impacts of its past decisions, most notably on its balance sheet.

FCX has made debt reduction its priority but it’s come at a price. The company’s dividend has been paused. Freeport sold $6.6 billion in assets in 2016, most notably its share in the Tenke joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo. And it issued $1.5 billion in stock in November.

All of those decisions penalizes the FCX stock price. The cut dividend takes away the company’s attractiveness as an income investment, and limits ETF buying. The asset sales obviously impact Freeport-McMoRan’s future earnings potential. In part, due to those sales, FCX is guiding for lower sales of copper, gold, and molybdenum in both 2017 and 2018. Cash flow and EBITDA figures should increase but only if pricing holds.

And while some FCX stock bulls point to commodity prices as a problem, that’s not the whole story. Lower copper and gold prices are coming in part due to the strength of the U.S. dollar. Gold priced in euros, for instance, actually has been in an uptrend for more than three years now. Euro-priced gold is up by roughly 33% since late 2013.

Next Page