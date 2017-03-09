Why Is Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock Dropping After a Great Q4?

Optimism was high as trading closed March 9 and investors waited for the fourth-quarter earnings report from Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) — especially after e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF ), another cosmetics company, rose 12% after reporting earnings the day before.

But ULTA stock didn’t enjoy the same hurrah.

Ulta — which changed its name from Ulta Salon, Cosmetics and Fragrance in January when it adopted a new holding company structure — was looking for revenue of $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion for the January quarter, and earnings per share of from $2.08 per share to $2.13. The “whisper number” on earnings was even higher, at $1.57 per share. The revenue would represent sales growth for the beauty chain of 12% to 14%, outstanding for a retailer.

The stock chart has been attractive, too, showing higher highs and higher lows for some time.

Everything seemed set up for success, and continued bullishness for ULTA stock.

Ulta by the Numbers

While impressive on their face, traders treated the numbers as a miss, taking down the stock more than 4% in after-hours trading, after trading it down slightly during the day.

Ulta said it had earnings of $140.018 million, $2.25 per share, on revenue of $1.58 billion. Sales were up 24.6% year-over-year, and up 16.6% at stores open over a year.

The online side of the business grew an impressive 63.4%, but still represented just $154.9 million, a tiny fraction of the whole.

Net income was up 30% year-over-year.

Is ULTA Stock an Aging Play?

While makeup is often sold by attractive, young models, it’s used by aging oldsters, of both sexes. Anyone who has ever appeared on TV, including me, has had to wear makeup, more every year, and new HD cameras make that even more necessary.

Ulta was founded by veterans from Chicago’s Osco Drug chain, and is based in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. It came public in 2007 at about $30 per share, and while it has paid only one dividend, in 2012, its value has increased over eight-fold to its recent level of about $274.

Ulta has really taken off since Mary Dillon, a former cellular chain with experience at McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP ), became CEO in 2013. Revenues have doubled, to nearly $4 billion per year, and margins have held level, with about 8% of revenue hitting the net income line.

