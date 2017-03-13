Why Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stock Is Making a Comeback

For too many years, home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) struggled to keep up with bigger rival Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) in almost every possible metric. Many investors had given up hope that LOW stock would ever be the investment opportunity a stake in HD was.

As the old saying goes though, it’s always darkest before dawn.

Might 2017 be the year investors should start to give Lowe’s stock a closer look, opting for it rather than Home Depot? Several signs say yes, not the least of which is a newfound bullishness from analysts on LOW stock. The corporate numbers are looking surprisingly better to boot.

Meet the New Lowe’s Stock

It has been a long time in the making, but as of last quarter, it appears to have arrived.

That’s an appreciable margin improvement, by the way. For its Q4, the retailer earned 86 cents per share on revenue of $15.78 billion. Analysts were only looking sales of $15.39 billion, and profits of 79 cents per share of LOW stock. That wasn’t the most impressive part of the quarter, however. Even more impressive is that same-store sales grew 5.1%, yet the company didn’t have to sacrifice margins to drive those sales. EBITDA and net profit margins were both up a bit on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s seems to have finally found a winning formula. The home-improvement name also expects last quarter’s growth pace to last through the rest of the current year.

It’s an optimism most owners of LOW stock aren’t used to hearing, nor is it a concern most owners of HD have been forced to digest.

Home Depot Still a Powerhouse

To be clear, Home Depot is still the name to beat in the home improvement category. In a recent survey performed by NPD Group of consumer spending habits, Home Depot edged out Lowe’s in terms of mindshare. That is to say, shoppers believed other buyers more likely spent money at Home Depot than they did at Lowe’s.

Perception isn’t necessarily reality, however, and Home Depot can’t rely on its sheer size to keep its smaller rival pinned down in perpetuity. Indeed, Lowe’s appears to be awakening now in an area where size doesn’t matter. That is, one of the core reasons owners of LOW stock were treated to a healthy earnings beat was the company’s progress on the e-commerce front.

Even so, Lowe’s will need to remain diligent and thoughtful in terms of e-commerce. Last quarter, 45% of Home Depot’s online orders were picked up in a store, giving the company another chance to make a sale. Home Depot has also put in place a program that fulfills online orders using merchandise at a store near that customer, allowing for one-day shipping in most cases.

