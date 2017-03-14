Why Starbucks Corporation Stock (SBUX) Could Soon Hit Record Levels

For American companies, China is a lot like the Holy Grail. With a population of 1.4 billion, more than three times the size of the United States, making a big splash with Chinese consumers is a quick way to pump up the bottom line.

But while China offers great opportunity, winning in this far away land requires great skill and experience. Many top-shelf companies have tried and failed.

Transportation heavyweight Uber is one recent example. Uber swept across the planet conquering country after country — until it met China. In 2016, the company basically conceded the Chinese market to local players.

Today, I want to share an S&P 500 company and global leader that has cracked the code to succeeding in China.

In the next five years, this company will open one new location in China every day – a total of more than 2,500. I expect that to produce record revenue and lift shares to a new all-time high.

Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ) is one of the most recognized brands in the world. In most major cities across the world, it’s hard to walk a few blocks without seeing the familiar Starbucks logo pasted across a green awning.

That global dominance made Starbucks one of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in the last 25 years.

Since going public in 1992, Starbucks’ stock price has risen over 16,000%, crushing the S&P’s 486% return over the same timeframe. Take a look below.

Although it’s unlikely Starbucks will repeat that market-crushing performance in the next 25 years, the global leader is entering a new phase that makes it one of the most reliable growth stocks in the S&P 500.

The U.S. Market Is Mature, But Still Growing

The United States remains Starbucks’ largest market, comprising more than 50% of its global locations. Despite its dominance, Starbucks still hasn’t reached its maximum saturation point in the United States.

Back in July of 2014, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the company is significantly under-stored in North America. Since then, Starbucks has ramped up growth. It opened 573 net new stores in the Americas in 2015 and another 406 in 2016.

In addition to adding new stores in the United States, Starbucks is making it easier for its customers to purchase coffee. As of the end of 2016, Starbucks has expanded its drive through service to more than 60% of its locations.

Starbucks also has a hit on its hand with a popular smartphone app. The app, which has more than 10 million downloads, lets customers order coffee for pickup in store closest to them.

Despite the rosy outlook in North America, Starbucks’ greatest potential lies elsewhere…

Next Page