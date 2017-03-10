Why You Should Bet on Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Stock

Shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) have tracked higher year-to-date alongside the broader stock market. While CRM stock remains constructively positioned through the intermediate to longer-term lens, in the near-term, it has reached better technical resistance that must be respected until cleared.

Traders and active investors alike may be bullish, but they also would be wise to exercise patience.

When I last discussed shares of Salesforce.com on Oct. 7, 2016, I pointed to the near-term weakness in the stock at the time lining up with multiyear technical support. I said the bullish reversal from Oct. 5-6 pointed toward a next upside target at $76, followed by $80.

Over the ensuing weeks, both upside targets were reach, and the trade had run its course.

CRM Stock Charts

Looking at the weekly chart below, CRM stock — viewed through a multiyear lens — very much qualifies as a “trend following” stock. In other words, it’s a stock that over the years has trended higher in a very orderly and well-defined channel.



Click to Enlarge

I often repeat to my direct members and clients: Trend following can be one of the most rewarding trading and investing strategies if one learns to focus on those stocks or assets that offer the most well defined trends. The choppier a trend is, the more challenging investors find it to stick with the trend over time.

Salesforce stock over the years has offered traders and investors a notably well-defined trend that allowed for reduction of risk at the top end of the trading range, and addition of risk near the lower end of the trend.

As such, the lows in CRM stock from the fourth quarter of 2016 coincided with the lower end of the multiyear uptrending channel, which I marked with the two parallels. So far in 2017, Salesforce has strung together an almost creepy orderly rally with just about no volatility.

