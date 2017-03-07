Is Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Really Going to Crash 26%?

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) have been on a tear in 2017, up 17% despite a double-digit drop in shares since mid-February. After reporting earnings on Feb. 22, TSLA stock initially rallied before turning south.

Tesla outlined a number of updates on its business, one of the more noteworthy being that its CFO is leaving. While not always a bad sign, a resigning CFO is not something investors generally like to see. Especially after the company’s acquisition of SolarCity.

A few days later, Goldman Sachs downgraded Tesla stock to a sell. The downgrade sounds bad, but notably the price target only dropped to $185 from $190. Still, that would represents a decline of roughly 26%.

Is that type of decline in the cards? With TSLA stock, it’s hard to say.

Because it’s one of the market’s few “cult” stocks, Tesla trades without being tied to valuation. On a valuation basis, it’s quite easy to argue that it should go lower. Like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), though, betting against this stock on valuation alone has been nothing short of a suicide mission.

In that regard, what’s the best way to play Tesla stock?

So far, it has found support between $245 and $250, near its 50-day moving average. If the stock can maintain this level of support, it’s likely to go higher, absent a broader market pullback.

The Bear Case for TSLA Stock

Technically speaking, TSLA stock looks decent near current levels. That said, Goldman’s downgrade really hurt. That tells me there’s likely some “weak hands” still holding the stock that bought in the rally from $180 to $280 from December until mid-February.

Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity is also a concern. While having some great products, the solar maker also burned a tremendous amount of cash. Consider this: Around the time of the acquisition announcement, Tesla and SolarCity were burning roughly the same amount of cash. The difference? Tesla’s market cap was more than 10 times the size of SolarCity.

So to say SolarCity has a hole in its pocket is an understatement. Additionally, SolarCity quietly cut 20% of its staff at the end of 2016. The cuts were pretty much across the board in an effort to preserve cash.

That bring capital into the discussion. It’s likely that Tesla will need to raise capital in the form of an equity raise. SolarCity adds to its needs, but expanding its Gigafactory footprints and gearing up for Model 3 production will be expensive too. TSLA will want to make sure it has money in the bank.

The Bull Case for TSLA Stock

Tesla stock does have some positives going for it, too.

