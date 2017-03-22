10 World Water Day 2017 Images to Bring Attention to the Crisis

Today, March 22, is World Water Day 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

World Water Day was created to bring awareness to the water crisis. It takes place every year on March 22 and has since the United Nations created it back in 1993.

World Water Day is part of a larger campaign to bring clean water to people who don’t have access to it. The Sustainable Development Goals that were released in 2015 seeks to accomplish this task by 2030.

As it is now, there are 1.8 billion in the world that don’t have access to clean water. This water can contain feces, which can lead those that drink it to contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio. Many of the people who don’t have access to clean water live in areas of poverty.

The theme for World Water Day this year is wastewater. This water leaves cities and homes and often isn’t treated before this happens. This causes pollution and is a waste of wastewater.

There are other ways that wastewater can be used without being wasted. This includes using greywater for green spaces and watering gardens. Waste water could also be used for cooling systems and irrigation.