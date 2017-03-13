World’s Most Ethical Companies 2017: Ford, Microsoft, Starbucks Make the List

Ethisphere Institute has released its list of the world’s most ethical companies for 2017.

Source: ©iStock.com/RiverNorthPhotography

The list of the world’s most ethical companies for 2017 includes 124 honorees. These honorees comes from 19 different countries and 52 industry sectors. This list includes plenty of repeat honorees, as well as some new additions for this year.

Here is a list of 10 of the honorees that made it onto the world’s most ethical companies list for 2017.

Dell Inc.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F

(NYSE: General Electric Company (NYSE: GE

(NYSE: Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA

(NYSE: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT

(NASDAQ: PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP

(NYSE: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX

(NASDAQ: T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS

(NASDAQ: Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT

(NYSE: United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS

The world’s most ethical companies list for 2017 uses the Ethics Quotient rating system to determine what companies make it onto the list. Several different considerations go into this scoring method. This includes sections for Ethics and Compliance Program, Corporate Citizenship and Responsibility, Culture of Ethics, Governance, and Leadership, Innovation and Reputation.

Companies across the world can use the Ethics Quotient rating system to see how well their company rates compared to others. However, consideration for the world’s most ethical companies list for 2017 is already complete. The cutoff date for the list was Dec. 1, 2016.

You can follow this link to see the other 114 companies that made it onto the list of the world’s most ethical companies list for 2017. Additional insight into how companies are ranked and make it onto the list can also be found by following the link.