Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced the selection of Xbox Live games with Gold for April 2017.

Every month, the company unveils four games that are free for download as long as you are subscribed to Gold, which is a premium service with a monthly fee that grants you access to some exclusive elements of Microsoft’s gaming community.

Two of these games are for the Xbox One, while the other two are for the previous generation of gaming in the Xbox 360. The company has upped its game recently, adding more and more games that appeal to a mainstream public.

Xbox One gamers can download Ryse: Son of Rome and play it throughout the entire month. The action-adventure game is a hack-and-slash title that focuses on Marius Titus as he rises through the ranks in ancient Rome.

The other Xbox One game that users can download is Walking Dead: Season 2, and they can play it from April 16 through May 15. As the title suggests, the game in inspired by the horror adventure TV show of the same name.

Xbox 360 owners can play action RPG hack-and-slash title Darksiders for the first half of the month (until the 15). For the second half of the month, they can download Assassin’s Creed Revelations, which is part of the classic Assassin’s Creed franchise.

MSFT stock is up 0.4% Friday.