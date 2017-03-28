Comcast Xfinity Instant TV: 10 Things to Know About the New Streaming Video Service

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) is reportedly planning to launch a new streaming service called Xfinity Instant TV.

Source: Picture by Mike Mozart, used under creative commons license

Here are a few things to know about Xfinity Instant TV.

The service will reportedly launch sometime during the third quarter of 2017.

It will be a rebranded version of Comcast Corporation’s Stream service that was tested in certain cities, including Boston and Chicago.

The new streaming service will be available in all areas across the United States where CMCSA does business.

The service will cost between $15 and $40, depending on what all channels customers want.

It will include sports channels, such as ESPN, and other major broadcast networks.

Comcast Corporation is hoping that Xfinity Instant TV will attract customers that don’t want cable service or can’t afford it.

The new streaming service will reportedly be limited to customers of its broadband services.

If the new streaming service is like Stream, it likely won’t count toward customers’ data limits.

This would give it an advantage over other streaming competitors, such as DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T

(NASDAQ: (NYSE: However, CMCSA didn’t run into any trouble when it did the same thing with its Stream test.

You can learn more about Comcast Corporation’s plans for its Xfinity Instant TV streaming service by following these links. It is important to note that CMCSA hasn’t officially announced the new streaming service yet. That mean the above information may not line up completely with what the company is planning to offer, or when it will do so.