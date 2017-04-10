Tesla (TSLA) beats estimates by delivering 25,000 cars in Q1 >>> READ MORE
The 10 Best ETFs to Buy for the Rest of 2017

Volatility is back, which means you need to focus on defense

  |  By Kyle Woodley, InvestorPlace Managing Editor
The first quarter of 2017 looked like it was going to be magical. The S&P 500 rocketed more than 7% higher by early March, and it looked like nothing could get in the way of the various “Trump plays” leading the market higher.

The 10 Best ETFs to Buy for the Rest of 2017But then March happened.

It was a confluence of things. The fourth-quarter earnings season slowed to its close, taking with it the big-pop opportunities across the stock market. The market as a whole had gotten outstandingly overpriced, which dulled investors’ buying spirits. And more and more attention was paid to President Donald Trump, Congress and a healthcare bill that quickly seemed doomed to fail amid no Democratic support and a split Republican majority.

While the market finished well more than 5% higher for the quarter, it gained no ground in March, and did so in herky-jerky fashion. Now, Wall Street is threatening to enter the second quarter amid uncertainty, volatility … and mired in a funk.

So, what should your strategy be heading into the rest of the year?

I, for one, like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) much better than stocks right now simply because their diversity might not prevent losses as a whole, but they’ll minimize the damage from any precipitous plunges in individual equities. And because volatility looks to be settling in, you should definitely take a defensive tack — the picks today emphasize that over all else.

Here’s my look at the 10 best ETFs to buy right now for this suddenly unstable market.

