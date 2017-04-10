The 10 Best Stocks to Buy for 2017: Still the Best?

The first three months of 2017 are over, and our Best Stocks for 2017 contest entries are beating the Street. These 10 stocks averaged an 8.2% gain versus a roughly 5% return for the market in Q1 … but naturally, it wasn’t a total team effort. Several picks took off in Q1 … but a few picks need a push after the first quarter of the year.

The premise is simple: 10 stock-picking gurus each selected one stock to buy and hold throughout all of 2017 to outperform the market. We track those picks throughout the year to see not just how they’re doing in a bubble, but what happened, and what investors can expect out of these Best Stocks picks for the rest of the year.

As an added twist, this year we also asked you, the readers, to provide us with your own breakout stock pick for 2017 … and that one has held up pretty well against the pros.

Today, we’re going to take a look at our list of 10 picks, eight of which were sitting on positive gains by the end of Q1. The idea isn’t just to pat backs, though — while we’ll look at what drove these stocks higher, we’ll also look at where the gurus expect these picks to go for the rest of the year.

In order of performance through Q1 …

Next Page