10 Blue-Chip Stocks That Will Bleed for the Rest of 2017

Investing in blue-chip stocks is a time-worn strategy ... but investors aiming for stability and security should leave these 10 stocks alone

  |  By Vince Martin, InvestorPlace Contributor
Investing solely in blue-chip stocks seems like a sound investment strategy. You buy good, established companies — preferably paying a dividend — and hold them for the long-term. In the meanwhile, you avoid chasing high-risk stocks like biotechnology companies or leveraged oil drivers. Just stick with safe, steady and (hopefully) boring stocks, and you’re fine.

Source: Shutterstock

Of course, that only works if you pick the correct blue chips.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) was a blue-chip stock at one point before going bankrupt in 2012. So was General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) — a classic “widows and orphans” stock before it went under in 2009. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) and Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) were all blue chips in one sense or another, and all of them have delivered a lot more pain than gain in recent years.

With the broader markets near all-time highs, stock picking is even more important. And while I don’t necessarily believe these 10 stocks include the next Polaroid or Xerox, they all have flaws that should lead them lower in 2017 … and maybe lower.

Here’s a look at 10 blue-chip stocks that are dead money for the foreseeable future.

