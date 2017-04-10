10 Hopeless Stocks to Wash From Your Portfolio Forever

Most of the time, deeming a stock a “sell” isn’t a forever goodbye — it’s more like “see ya later” when the stock price or business prospects are more compelling. There are some cases, though, where a company earns a spot on a list of stocks to sell because it’s became a hopeless case.

Source: Shutterstock

Either the market has forever changed in such a way as to render a company obsolete (a la dial-up modems, camera film and movie rental stores), or the organization has obliterated any and all trust consumers, customers and investors may have had in it — think Yahoo’s unreported data breach or Chipotle’s (NYSE: CMG ) E. coli debacle.

Fortunately, incidents in the latter category are few and far between. Companies that mostly outlive their usefulness and marketability, however, is a recurring theme.

Here’s a closer look at ten stocks to sell that you may just want to take out of your portfolio and off your watchlist until the end of time.

