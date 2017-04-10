10 Spring Cleaning Tips for Your Portfolio

I don’t personally do a lot in the way of spring cleaning. It seems that my wife actually takes pleasure in digging through my closet and throwing away clothes that have outlived their usefulness, so I try my best to stay out of her way. But I do usually spend a few hours in the garage and attic going through junk we’ve accumulated over the past year.

What’s good for your household is also generally good for your portfolio. You should regularly tidy up your portfolio and your broader financial plan. You’d be surprised how much “junk” you can accumulate in a brokerage account.

You won’t want to get rid of it any more than you want to get rid of that old moth-eaten Texas Christian University Horned Frogs hoodie you wear during college football season. But frankly, getting rid of it is for your own good. Not only does holding on to portfolio junk tie up capital that can be better allocated elsewhere, it can also be a major distraction.

And frankly, like the moth-eaten hoodie, it’s downright bad for your self respect.

With that in mind, we’re going to look at 10 portfolio spring cleaning tips.

