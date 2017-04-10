10 Stocks That Won’t Exist in a Decade

The one constant is change, as the old cliche goes, and that’s true in the markets as well. Mergers, spin-offs and bankruptcies consistently change the landscape of publicly traded companies.

The increasing importance of technology has accelerated that change. It was barely a decade ago that BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) was worth more than Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ). But the iPhone won, the BlackBerry lost and their positions switched. The impact of e-commerce, led by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), has re-shaped the brick and mortar retail industry. Several retailers have gone bankrupt — and many more seem likely to follow.

Technology also has increased the importance of M&A. Companies find it ever more difficult to maintain a competitive edge — and must look outside for growth. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) suffered through years of meager growth, and in response bought out Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ) to enter the autonomous driving market. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) purchased Instagram and WhatsApp, among other companies, to protect its platform.

The markets will look very different a decade from now, and it assuredly will not consist of all the same companies that exist today.

Here are 10 stocks likely to exit the public markets over the next 10 years — some as buyout targets, and some as bankruptcies.

