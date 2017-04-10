10 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Buy Now for Explosive Upside

It appeared that 2017 was going to be nothing but go-go gains as the stock market embraced President Donald Trump and what likely would be a very pro-business administration. The rising tide — the S&P 500 gained about 15% from the election through early March — lifted most names, which meant investors had to do little work in sniffing out stocks to buy for big upside.

Almost everything had big upside!

But the tables are starting to turn. The S&P 500 actually fell roughly 1% in March, ending a multimonth winning streak. Volatility is creeping back in. That doesn’t mean investors are out of ways to make their gains. It just means finding the best stocks to buy will take a deeper look.

The obvious choices are now the most overbought choices. Anything that has run up like crazy has also gotten a lot of press, so Wall Street is now plenty aware that these winners don’t necessarily have much more room to run. Look at cases like Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), which ran up more than 220% in 2016, and started 2017 off hot but now is staring down a loss for the year-to-date. And that’s despite the fact that Nvidia has a very tangible bullish case on the business side!

Your best shot for outperformance for the rest of the year is in underrated, undercovered stocks that don’t get the same love that their peers and other blue-chip stocks get.

Are there risks? Absolutely. These are smaller companies, many of which have fewer resources, and some of them trade at relatively thin volume. But their lack of coverage means that many people don’t understand the upside opportunities, so when they get hot, a lot of looky-loos will start pouring in, too.

Here’s a look at 10 under-the-radar stocks to buy now.

