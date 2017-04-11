11 A-Plus Stocks That Are on Bernstein’s ‘Buy List’

Last August, analysis wizards for investment managers AllianceBernstein ran stocks through both a fundamental and quantitative model, aimed at picking the most likely winners in the stock market. They emerged with a list that has since outperformed the S&P 500 by 19% when weighted based on capital, or 12% when the stocks are given equal weight. They have now gone through that process again, creating a list of stocks that the company believes are going to outperform the market over the next six months.

Considering the group’s track record, it made sense to share those recommendations, and the reasons for them, with our readers. They have not been separately analyzed by InvestorPlace writers, although we follow most of these stocks avidly, and I have even owned a few of them from occasionally.

The stocks chosen are in different industries, allowing a prudent investor to spread risks widely. The stocks chosen by Bernstein range in market capitalization from more than a half-billion dollars down to $12 billion.

Your success with this methodology will vary, but Bernstein says that since 2004 the stocks picked in this way have beaten the S&P 500 average by 6.9%. Compound that over 13 years and you get a very handsome return.

Bernstein believes that combining fundamental and quantitative research delivers better results than using either technique by itself.

