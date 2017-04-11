Near the end of March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke its worst losing streak since 2011. Yep, that’s right. If you’re not a frequent trader, you may not have realized the index had fallen for eight straight sessions. But the quiet pullback did have its upside — it gave investors the chance to buy some of the best dividend stocks for a little cheaper than they’d been trading.

But even though we’re past March and the streak has been snapped, the market is still presenting us with value opportunities. A number of high-quality dividend stocks — including several yielding north of 3% — are trading at enough of a discount that you should start considering initiating new positions (or adding to what you already have).

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) are especially discounted right now, but we’ve dug through other sectors as well. In this environment, stock-picking can be tough, given the number of stocks trading near or at record highs.

Right now, we’re looking for high yields that will generate return for us in the event that stocks trade flat or lower for the foreseeable future … but without investing in anything that has a high chance of getting clobbered and cancelling out all that income.

This list of the 11 best dividend stocks to buy not only offer good to great yields, but all of them are projected to grow their earnings this year — an indication that each of these picks is headed in the right direction.

Let’s take a look. In no particular order …

