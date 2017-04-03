3 Bank Stocks to Trade Without Spending a Dime

The banks have had an insane six month rally. Since the U.S. elections, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) rose as much as 25%. The underlying bullish thesis has been built on the hopes of fewer regulations and higher rates. The steep rally suggests that there was a situation of gross sector mispricing that needed correcting.

The ongoing debate on Wall Street is whether we priced in too much bank “hopium.” There are strong opinions on both sides of the argument, but I bet that somewhere in the middle lies the truth.

That will be the basis of my trades today: I want to sell risk against both extremes of the bull and bear cases in U.S. financial equities for the next few months.

I usually stick to trading the cream of the crop. So I will share setups in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). I will also write blanket spreads in the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ).

The main idea here is to create income from a range in prices. The fundamental cases for both JPM and GS are beyond doubt. The same can be said about the XLF since most other U.S. banks have been fortified well for the next financial debacle.

Next Page