These days, seemingly everyone loves a good political debate. Whether you love him or loath him, President Donald Trump will remain president of the United States until at least January 2021.

It almost feels as though social media was made for the idea of President Trump, but the point here is not to assess the chances of Trump’s 2020 reelection chances, but rather to examine some of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have the potential to benefit from a few more years of Trump in the White House.

Trump just wrapped up his first 100 days in office. Over that span and in the post-election period leading up to his January inauguration, there have been plenty of ETFs, sectors and stocks dubbed “Trump trades.”

Some Trump trades have recently fallen off, such as U.S. small-caps. Others, including aerospace and defense ETFs, are at or close to new highs.

