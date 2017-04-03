3 Trades on Massive Dips in 3 Industrial Stocks

The market is always right, until it’s not. And right now, it appears that type of buying opportunity is blossoming among industrial stocks.

Not long ago, commodity and industrial producers were an “it” group once again among investors. Collectively, the narrative surrounding steelmakers and the like was that it was all blue skies for the group.

Donald Trump’s presidential victory turned on a constant thump for certain and grand spending on infrastructure, pro-growth and “America First!” initiatives. It worked. The masses listed — and traded. From November through the following months, it was sunny conditions, with 40% to 100% gains, even among the biggest industrial stocks.

Over the past couple of months, however, the sector has given back a large chunk of their gains. Simple trend-following pullbacks grew less and less simple, then morphed into full-fledged corrective moves.

Sure, new information has come to the markets. Investors are fretting weakened Chinese demand and South Korea dumping steel, there are concerns of Trump’s “big, huge, really huge” infrastructure agenda being on the ropes, and plunging iron ore prices have steelmakers cowering. But should we assume that today’s headlines are any more accurate in their implications?

Today, I want to look at three industrial stocks that, after enjoying a bout of overdone buying, are now suffering a bout of overdone selling. Let’s see what kinds of opportunities in store, and how to wring the most profit out of them.

