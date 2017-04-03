3 Biotech Trades for the Faux Doomsday Scenario

Even under normal circumstances, healthcare and biotech stocks are prone to making headlines. They’ve been a political punching bag for more than a year now. First, Hillary Clinton vowed to rein in the sector policies. Now President Trump vows to restructure their pricing models. In either case, the biotech sector P&Ls are under potential pressure.

The cause of the headlines were a few bad apples in the bunch. But for the most part, these are companies with real income streams that are doing good work to heal people. So the blanket effects of any political headline should prove to be transient. Companies will survive this in the long term.

Today, I want to sell risk against extreme scenarios that are unlikely to happen. The idea is to collect a premium and let time do the work.

As long as price stays away from my sold levels the trades should expire worthless for maximum gains.

