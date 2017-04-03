3 Chinese Internet Stocks to Buy for Explosive Growth

No matter how you slice it, Chinese internet stocks look set to outperform their American counterparts. Unlike in the U.S., internet growth remains explosive in China, including e-commerce and internet advertising growth. China’s economy, however, has slowed, but it’s still poised to grow 6.5% this year.

Source: Shutterstock

China’s e-commerce sales will rise to 57% of the world’s total in 2019, up from 47% in 2016, while the U.S. share will fall to 17.6% in 2019 from 20.7% in 2016, eMarketer predicted.

Moreover, last year 43 million Chinese citizens gained access to the internet, bringing the total number of internet users in the Asian country to 731 million. Finally, China’s ad spending as a percentage of its GDP is only 0.6% versus 1% for the U.S., according to Barron’s. Karen Chan, an analyst at research firm Jefferies, expects China to start catching up to us in that metric as its economy becomes more dependent on consumption and services, the publication reported.

Considering these trends, Chinese internet stocks should be included in every investor’s portfolio. All of these companies boast strong businesses and powerful, positive growth catalysts. Even at current levels, each one is a solid investment.

