It’s been a painful burn for longer-term investors within solar stocks the past couple of years, but there are signs the worst could be over. That goes for remaining players First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) and JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Source: Shutterstock

Let’s take a look at FSLR, SPWR and JKS both off and on the price chart and use the options market to map out positions as a major bottom develops for these solar stocks.

Solar has been less-than-hot since Donald Trump took office. Shares of the Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) are off by about a percent compared to the S&P 500’s gain of around 5%. FSLR is off by a more menacing 18% and SPWR is down 2%, even after today’s 9% bounce from the bottom.

Shares of JKS are an outlier within the solar space as it’s up 8% since inauguration. With its downtrend of the past three years, however, Jinko Solar has not been immune to the general decline in the industry group — one whose misfortunes can’t be blamed on the Trump administration.

But just last week, the Washington Post reported a carbon tax is being considered as a means to growing federal revenues. But and as we’re all too aware by now, pledges and commitments made by the White House are subject to future compromise and revision.

As much, maybe it’s still time to look at FSLR, SPWR and JKS as a contrarian and see what other supports bulls might have in each in this out-of-favor market niche.

