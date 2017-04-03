3 Covered Calls to Make $1,000 in Income in a Month

When it comes to covered calls, you have two approaches: The first is a hedging strategy if you think a stock may be selling off, but you want the security in your portfolio. By selling covered calls against it, you are handing off any potential upside and offsetting a portion of a possible loss in the near term (during the term of the covered calls contract)

My preferred method of using covered calls, however, is the second approach: generating income from a long-term diversified portfolio. This is just one of the options strategies I’ll be using in my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

If you sell a covered calls contract, that gives another investor the right, but not the obligation, to buy your stock at a given price on or before the contract’s expiration date, and in exchange you earn money called a premium.

You keep the premium no matter what. If the stock ends up below the contracted “strike” price after the expiration date, then you get to keep the stock as well.

Here’s how you can make $1,000 for the next month using covered calls on stocks that I actually lost track of over the past few years.

