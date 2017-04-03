3 Defense Stocks to Buy Now As Tensions Escalate

Tomahawks in Syria, the “Mother Of All Bombs” in Afghanistan, an armada of Aircraft carriers heading towards North Korea. President Donald Trump is certainly flexing America’s military might. So it’s no wonder why defense stocks have been one of the market’s best performers since he won the Presidency. Since his election, defense stocks have risen by roughly 15%. That compares to a gain of just 10% for the S&P 500 Index.

But the real beauty is that the sector could have more gains ahead.

Let’s be honest, the number of global conflicts is only rising, and Trump’s team continues to be very keen on making the U.S. the protector of the world again. That’s evident by his plans to boost the military budget by over $54 billion. That increase in spending as well as overall global weapons outlays should see the defense stocks continue to reap some pretty decent gains over the next four years. Meanwhile, pushes into cybersecurity and the private sector will only boost revenues further for the industry.

In the end, despite the recent gains, the defense stocks could be one of the better plays over the next four years.

With that in mind, here are three defense stocks to buy today.

