3 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 12 Months of Income

Income. It’s what retirement is made of. Increasingly — thanks to stubbornly low-interest rates — that income has been derived from a hefty dose of dividend stocks, and there are plenty of reasons why you should love dividends.

Source: Shutterstock

What’s not to love, however, is the waiting to cash those dividend checks.

Most dividend stocks will hand out their payouts every three months. Typically, in March, June, September and December, during the quarter ends. The issue for retirees is they can often go without for months as they wait for their dividends to hit their bank accounts.

Essentially, their income streams dry up during the months in between. For those investors in retirement who need a stream of income to meet their obligations, this could be a serious problem.

But luckily, there are plenty of dividend stocks to buy that offer income in the other months, allowing retirees a full 12 months of dividend payouts.

With that in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 12 months of income.

