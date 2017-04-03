3 Dow Jones Giants That You Need to Evacuate

U.S. equities are drifting lower on Friday as some buyer exhaustion sets in after an exciting week. The Nasdaq Composite pushed further above the 6,000 level at the open, setting a new intraday high after a batch of Big Tech earnings overnight. But the results were mixed, with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) disappointing.

Source: Shutterstock

Moreover, President Trump’s “big league” tax plan announcement on Wednesday was a dud, another healthcare reform push has apparently died in the Congress, and Friday’s first-quarter U.S. GDP growth report came in at just 0.7% on the weakest consumer spending performance since 2009.

That’s a lot of headwinds for the market to digest, especially since the gapped move higher this week came on very narrow breadth. Sentiment is extended. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average is contending with stiff overhead resistance from its early March high.

Keep an eye on these three Dow components, which are rolling over and look ready for a downside extension:

