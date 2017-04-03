3 Drone Stocks to Buy Now (STM, LMT, AVAV)

You’ve probably heard of drones by now, and technically speaking, it’s a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), meaning a drone is an aircraft that flies by itself with no pilot or passengers.

Source: DJI

The drone industry is rapidly changing, and investors have taken notice.

Drones have been used for years by the U.S. military, but are now just starting to be utilized commercially for consumers. E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is testing drones to deliver packages, fast-casual restaurant company Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) wants to use drones to deliver its burritos, hobbyists can purchase GoPro Inc’s (NASDAQ: GPRO ) Karma drone to achieve “Hollywood-caliber footage,” and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

With this in mind, check out these three drone technology stocks that show promise in this burgeoning industry.

STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of applications. Currently, Swiss-based STMicroelectronics is known for its chip research for 3-D printing and “Internet of Things” operations, but it also is exploring chips for drones.

STMicro is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM score of ‘A.’ Its earnings growth estimates, however, are insane. For the current quarter, STM expects year-over-year earnings growth of over 760%, with one upward revision compared to none lower.

STMicro is also in a strong industry, Semiconductor-General, which sits in the top 10% out of all industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

One of the biggest aerospace and defense giants today, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) is already responsible for many of the drones used by the U.S. military, and it continues to put its drone business front and center. Lockheed is also looking to begin manufacturing armed drones, which could be a big boon to its bottom line, especially if the Department of Defense continues to support the sale and use of them internationally.

Lockheed Martin currently holds a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, with a VGM score of ‘C.’ Its industry, Aerospace-Defense, rests in the top 30% of all industries ranked on the Zacks Industry Rank, and this could improve if President Trump’s defense budget gets approved.

Lockheed has posted an earnings beat for the past four consecutive quarters, and has an average surprise of 12.41%. For the current quarter, the company expects year-over-year earnings growth of 5.43%.

