3 Earnings Reports to Train Your Eye On This Week

NFLX, VZ and V are ready to step into the earnings confessional

  |  By Hilary Kramer, Editor, GameChangers
So far, three-quarters of companies that have reported results this quarter have beaten the consensus — and that’s thanks to legitimate growth for the first time in some time. Average earnings growth is just shy of double-digits.

However, just 6% of S&P 500 companies have taken the earnings plunge, and barely more than half have beaten on the top line. This week we’re on tap for some of the bigger names in tech, telecom and fintech, including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), which has seen fire-breathing gains of 887% over the past five years.

So what will become of NFLX stock and the other two companies reporting earnings this week? Can they continue the uptrend for the broader market?

Let’s take a look.

