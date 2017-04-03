3 Energy Stocks That Are Ready for a Turnaround

U.S. equities remain range-bound on Tuesday as investors remain preoccupied with the shifting odds of a policy push on taxes and healthcare by President Trump and await the release of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes on Wednesday. We also have the jobs report on Friday.

So things are in a holding pattern.

But if you know where to look, there is some movement just below the surface of tranquility. Thanks to the two-week rebound in crude oil, key energy stocks are on the move. Fresh jawboning from OPEC — concerning a possible extension of the production freeze agreement signed late last year — has pushed West Texas Intermediate back over the $50-a-barrel threshold. The fact that inventory is still swollen and that U.S. shale production is ramping up doesn’t seem to matter right now.

As a result, a number of energy stocks in the sector look ready to make a turnaround. Here are three to watch.

