3 Entertainment Stocks to Buy as Summer Approaches

Vacations — Americans love them, but they often don’t take enough of them. Part of that has to do with the fact that the U.S. doesn’t guarantee vacations. According to Fox News, we’re well in the minority on this issue. Furthermore, one in four Americans don’t receive any paid time off. Based on this statistic, it’s questionable why entertainment stocks would find themselves on a “stocks to buy” list.

However, do a little digging and the answer becomes much more apparent. According to data aggregated by Statistic Brain, 45% of Americans take a summer vacation. Of that figure, 91% are vacationing via their personal vehicles. The average one-way distance traveled for vacation is 284 miles. Naturally, this mileage jumps significantly during summer holidays. That’s perfect for major entertainment stocks, which have locations all over the country.

Then there’s the matter of locale. Among popular vacation destinations, Florida is the top dog, followed by California. Not coincidentally, the biggest entertainment stocks have their prime assets located in these two states. With summer steadily approaching us, the industry is heading towards its most profitable season of the year.

Finally, this year is different from the recent ones in our calendar. Whether you want to attribute it to President Trump or the eight years of the Obama administration, Americans are finding work again. It wouldn’t be surprising to find out that more Americans took advantage of vacation time. The last few years were rough for many families, and they could use a pick-me-up.

With summer mere months away, here are three entertainment stocks to buy.

