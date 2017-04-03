3 Financial Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Since Donald Trump was elected president, the markets have enjoyed notable strength, with many investors expecting “business friendly” policies. And the financial sector is no exception.
In fact, it’s been the best-performing sector since the election, gaining more than 20% in the past six months. That’s almost double the second-best performers (industrials and technology).
Next week, three of the biggest names in the financials sector will announce their earnings. Will some solid numbers re-solidify the bullish thesis of the past three months and have investors snatching up more shares?
Let’s take a look.