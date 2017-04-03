3 High-Profit Stocks to Buy on Consumer Confidence 

You wouldn’t know it by March’s jobs report, but U.S. consumer confidence is pretty high at the moment.

On the surface, the Bureau of Labor’s March jobs report was a disappointment with only 98,000 jobs created last month.

However, if you take out the retail industry, which is going through severe job reductions and store closures as a result of increased online sales and some particularly bad weather, the report’s not nearly as jaw-dropping.

In fact, the unemployment rate hit a 10-year low of 4.5%. Say what you want about the true unemployment number, but a majority of the country is feeling good and that usually translates into spending.

How good are things?

The Conference Board said at the end of March that its consumer confidence reading jumped from 116.1 in February to 125.6 in March, well ahead of the expected decline to 114. Consumers, according to the Conference Board, haven’t been this confident since 2000.

Who benefits most from high levels of consumer confidence? Consumer discretionary stocks, that’s who.

For those who agree consumer confidence is high, these three high-profit stocks to buy will make you money in the months ahead.

