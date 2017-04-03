3 Home Improvement Stocks to Buy for Unstoppable Gains

They’re not the sexiest of investment opportunities, and are often overlooked in rising markets. Nevertheless, housing stocks, particularly those specializing in the home improvement sector, are on cloud nine. Largely, President Trump’s economic agenda has reinvigorated multiple industries, whether they care to admit it or not. But sweet-sounding rhetoric is not the only factor involved.

Source: ©iStock.com/Sashick

First and foremost, unemployment figures are down at multi-year lows.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobless rate is 4.5%. You have to go back to the first-half of 2007 to see unemployment that low. Obviously, housing stocks are buoyed by a healthy labor market as people start building roots. Also, established households will spend on home improvement projects, thanks to extra cash in their wallets.

Second, housing stocks are directly and positively impacted as the extra money is making its way into real estate. In February, existing home sales tallied nearly 5.5 million units, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. In the prior year’s February, existing home sales were 5.2 million, or a 5% increase. That’s a substantial growth margin, considering our mature economy.

Finally, construction spending has reached near all-time highs. This past February, the sector hit nearly $1.2 billion. To put that into perspective, construction spending didn’t even crack $1 billion three years prior. Construction demand, especially from small businesses, is a major plus for home improvement retailers.

Here are three housing stocks that will jump on the economic momentum.

