3 Industrial Stocks to Buy for Trump’s ‘Buy American’ Order

We all know that President Trump won the election by appealing to the idea of “making America great again.” A hefty dose of that came down to making sure Americans had jobs again. While most of his time in office has been mostly talking points and rhetoric on the subject, his latest executive order actually provides a real framework for getting America working again.

Trump’s order — dubbed “Buy American, Hire American” — would seek to limit the inflows of foreign workers under visas, as well as provide protections for American-made products. Moreover, it provides education and technical skills training for American workers to make them more competitive.

But what it really does is make industrial stocks a major buy.

The sector has already been riding hiding on Trump’s win, but the major industrial stocks could have more juice left in their tanks as Trump’s plans to boost growth and American manufacturing finally start to be born. For investors, that provides plenty of long-term opportunities.

With that in mind, here are three industrial stocks to buy today.

