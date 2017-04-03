Taser (TASR) changes name to Axon Enterprise, offers free body cameras to all U.S. officers >>> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Stocks to Buy >

3 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy to Beat the Market

The stock market is stuck in neutral, but here are 3 under-the-radar stocks that should generate significant alpha

  |  By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Contributor
    View All  

The stock market rocketed higher after Donald Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election. Promises of a pro-business-growth era supported a rally across most sectors of the market.

But that rally has come to an abrupt end, and markets have been in neutral for some time.

The S&P 500 index is down about a percent over the past month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 1.5%.

With stocks stuck in neutral, it is becoming increasingly important to separate potential winners from potential losers. After all, when picking stocks, what truly matters is producing above-market returns.

Here are three mid-cap stocks that I think will do just that, in both the near- and long-term.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/04/3-mid-cap-stocks-to-buy-to-beat-the-market/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC