3 Mobile Payment Stocks to Buy Now (SQ, V, AAPL)

By now, we’ve probably all used some sort of mobile payment technology.

Whether it’s using our smartphone to pay for coffee at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) or transferring money through an app, this kind of monetary technology using our phone has fully integrated our lives.

While tech giants like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) — PayPal owns the incredibly popular app Venmo, which lets you easily send or request money — certainly dominate the industry here in the U.S., Chinese juggernauts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS: TCEHY ) are investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the space to help mobile payment technology grow and expand internationally, particularly in India.

The mobile payments industry is quickly changing, and investors have taken notice.

With this in mind, check out these three mobile payment technology stocks that show promise in this expanding industry.

