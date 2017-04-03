3 of the Best Trades on Wall Street Right Now

The silver lining of any and all market selloffs is their ability to return the Street’s favorite stocks to support levels. These floors provide multiple benefits. For starters, trade setups forming around support provide a clear price level to trade against.

If the stock stays above-said level, then buyers are in control. If it tumbles beneath, then sellers have stolen the show. With such clean “if-then” statements it’s easy to identify when to jump ship for traders playing the pattern.

Another benefit is the low-risk high-reward trade setup. Indeed, the best trades always offer an asymmetric payout. There’s no better time to put your money on the line than when the potential loss is small relative to the potential gain.

With last week’s mild drubbing, the S&P 500 now sits 3% off its highs and is nearing potential support. My weekend scanning of the marketplace revealed a pair of potential support buys as well as one short trade setups in case the bears remain frisky.

Behold, three of the best trades on the Street.

