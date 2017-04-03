3 Soaring Semiconductor Stocks Still Worth Buying

The mid-March monsoon striking stocks took many sectors below pivotal support levels. And despite last week’s valiant rebound attempt, many remain submerged in short-term downtrends.

But not tech stocks. No, the technology sector is doing just swell, thank you very much. Last week’s launch was sufficient in carrying the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 to fresh all-time highs. The PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) tagged $132.74 before retreating slightly into the close on Friday.

And while the likes of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) receive much of the limelight, it’s semiconductor stocks that have been so darn consistently bullish over the year. With the recent market chop, many of these chipmakers have developed quality chart patterns.

Feast your eyes on these three soaring semiconductor stocks that are still worth buying.

