3 South Korean Stocks That Are Feeling the Heat

The stakes just got raised for South Korea in an ever-spiraling conflict in the Asia-Pacific theater. According to a CBS News report, a North Korean official declared that the isolated nation will respond with “nuclear war” if attacked by “U.S. imperialists.”

Source: Shutterstock

While the threat of all-out warfare is omnipresent, South Korean stocks typically evade any volatility due to the concept of mutually assured destruction. This time around, however, several major South Korean stocks have experienced volatility.

What makes the current salvo of North Korean threats unique is President Trump. He never backs down from any fight no matter how trivial, as evidenced by his tweets. Certainly, he’s not going to take any trash from Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader.

The other worry is inevitability. Recent missile tests from its belligerent neighbor have landed in Japanese territorial waters. So it’s not a matter of if North Korea can attack American allies, but when. The international community has condemned its nuclear weapons program in the strongest terms possible for decades. Today, North Korea has multiple nukes, while South Korea has no equitable deterrent.

The current condemnations — again, in the strongest terms possible — are against Kim Jong Un’s pursuit of ICBM capabilities. North Korea never listened back then, and is unlikely to do so now. In other words, we must deal with a nuclear-armed terrorist state without long-range capabilities, or with them. South Korean stocks are absorbing this reality, and responding in kind.

As a master negotiator, President Trump sees the writing on the wall. His approach is indelicate, but it’s not inappropriate. Unfortunately for South Korea and its now-pressured economy, the deal isn’t the most favorable.

