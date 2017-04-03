3 Stocks That Aren’t Sweating a Syria Conflict

The United States escalated its military involvement in Syria on Thursday, with President Donald Trump ordering a missile strike against a Syrian air base. The base was said to be responsible for a chemical weapons attack involving sarin, a banned nerve agent.

Said Trump: “Years of previous attempts at changing (Syria President Bashar Hafez al-Assad’s) behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically.”

The conflict in Syria initially rattled investors, and uncertainty again appears to be creeping into the markets. Reports that the strike was just a “one-off” attack are helping settle some nerves, but nonetheless, investors are looking for safety. As a good for-instance, gold — as measured by the SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA: GLD ) — ticked more than 1% higher. Oil is heading higher this morning, too.

However, for those looking for a longer-term investment, there are a number of stocks that are likely to weather a bumpy ride for the markets should the conflict in Syria continue (and even escalate).

Here’s a look at three stocks that investors could pour into for safety, each of which play a different aspect of this developing geopolitical situation.

