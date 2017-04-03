4 Stocks Where Millennials Spend Their Money (SNAP, TSLA, FB, GOOGL)

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

In this episode, Tracey is joined by Ryan McQueeney, a Zacks Editor and also co-host of the weekly Friday Finish Line podcast with Maddy Johnson, and Parth Panchal, a Zacks intern and finance major at Loyola of Chicago, to discuss Millennials and investing.

There’s a myth that Millennials are all broke, living in their parents’ basements, and have so much college debt it prohibits them from doing things, like investing some spare cash in the stock market.

But a host of apps like Robinhood, which makes it nearly free for Millennials to trade, appear to be changing that.

Do Millennials Care About Stocks?

Tracey asked Ryan and Parth, two Millennials who, yes, also have an interest in finance so they are slightly biased, just what they and their friends invest in.

Yes, they are buying stocks. Yes, even the history major, non-finance Millennials are interested. No, they’re not buying ETFs.

They like stocks that are highly volatile and have room to the upside such as the social media stocks or the biotechs.

They also invest in what they know.

As Parth said, “Millennials like to have something in their hands” so that means when they invest, they like to know, and most likely, love, the company they are buying. They are emotional investors.

It’s not surprising, then, that companies that feature prominently in Millennials lives are also among the more popular stocks…

