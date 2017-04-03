3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) and Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Wednesday’s trading was a seesaw affair that ended in an ugly fashion. While the major indices were ahead solidly for most of the day, comments from the Federal Reserve sent the markets into a reversal. The S&P 500 index lost 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite took a 0.6% dip.

Heading into Thursday’s trade, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) is taking a punch on the analyst front, but Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY ) and Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC ) are on the rise thanks to some encouraging quarterly results.

Here’s a look at what to watch for heading into Thursday’s action:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Just a couple days after fellow chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) took a precipitous fall, AMD stock is off to its own rocky start this morning.

Goldman Sachs ticked off the bulls by kicking off coverage of AMD shares at a “Sell” rating at a price target of $11, or 22% lower from current levels. Analyst Toshiya Hari also set earnings-per-share estimates for the next three years — 2 cents of EPS in 2017, 14 cents in 2018 and 48 cents in 2019. The 2017 and 2018 estimates are well below analyst consensus expectations of 8 cents and 30 cents, respectively.

Hari admits that the company is executing better under CEO Lisa Su, but believes that all progress has been baked into the share price. Thus, the risk/reward situation is unfavorable at this juncture. Hari not only considers Nvidia to be a strong competitive threat, but Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) as well.

AMD shares are tracking 3% losses that were accelerating as traders woke up to the news. Advanced Micro Devices was still up 25% year-to-date heading into Thursday’s trade, but has mostly plateaued since late February.

Recently, shares have been battling to stay above the short-term 20-day moving average, and will start today’s action below that level. Support at the 50-day MA isn’t much lower, at around $13.40 per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

BBBY shares had some pep in their step early Thursday after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings data and hiked its dividend.

The homewares retailer earned $268.7 million ($1.84 per share) in its most recent quarter. That was 11% lower year-over-year, but an easy beat of expectations for $1.77 per share. Meanwhile, revenues of $3.5 billion were actually a bit higher year-over-year, as were comparable-store sales, which inched higher by 0.4%. Bed Bath’s top line was a match of analyst estimates.

On the upside, those comps included digital improvement of 20%. But there were a couple of low points.

